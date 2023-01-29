Here's How To Fix Your PS4 If It Wont Connect To Wi-Fi

There are plenty of people out there still rocking out on PlayStation 4. Released in 2013, the PS4 is still a good piece of hardware a decade later, even if it's not the latest and greatest. And new games for both PS4 are still coming, though those days will eventually come to an end.

One of the biggest gripes about the PS4, though, is its networking (followed closely by the terrible battery life of its DualShock 4 controllers). There is no shortage of complaints about the Wi-Fi being slow and unreliable, even with a good router and internet connection speed. A big reason for this is that the original PlayStation 4 only supports 2.4 GHz wireless networks, whereas most modern ones use 5 GHz. Even taking that into account, though, PS4s can be pretty flaky when it comes to networking.

If your PlayStation 4 won't connect to your Wi-Fi network, there are a few things you can try before going out and hunting for a PlayStation 5 instead. Save some money and keep the games coming by trying the following suggestions.