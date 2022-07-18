How To Fix Corrupted Data On PS4

The easiest thing to try first is closing the software completely, then reopening it. If it was just a small startup glitch, things will probably work just fine on a second attempt. If you're still getting a corrupted data error, check to see if the game has a new update and install it if so. Another potential simple fix is to shut down your PS4 console, then turn it back on again. In the event that doesn't work, try to locate the corrupted file and delete it manually. And if that doesn't work, delete all of the game data (but not the save files) from your PS4, then reinstall the game.

Don't give up if none of those steps worked, because there's still one more thing you can try: shut down your PS4 completely (hold the power button for about three seconds), let the console sit for a few more seconds, then press and hold the power button to turn it back on while keeping the button pressed until you hear a second startup beep. This will start the PS4 up in Safe Mode (via PlayStation).

Once you're in Safe Mode, select the fifth option presented: Rebuild Database. The process can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours, depending on how full your PS4's hard drive is. If the problem persists even after a database rebuild, the hard drive itself could be the problem and may need to be replaced.