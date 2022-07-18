How To Fix Corrupted Data On PS4
Anyone who uses digital devices of any kind will inevitably encounter data corruption issues, and video game consoles like the PlayStation 4 are no exception. The problem can be caused by a number of different factors: maybe a download or installation was interrupted, or your internet hiccuped while an update was downloading. As well, it's possible that there's some kind of system or game glitch causing an error — it could be, for example, that the software glitched at just the wrong moment, such as during a save or data transfer.
Storage limitations could be another cause, or maybe the game you're trying to play is just plain old incompatible. The point is that encountering corrupted data errors is no fun. Thankfully there are a bunch of fairly simple troubleshooting steps you can try to get things up and running again. There are, of course, other more extreme options you can also try, too, but before doing anything major you might want to try and identify the specific issue first.
How to fix corrupted data on a PS4
The easiest thing to try first is closing the software completely, then reopening it. If it was just a small startup glitch, things will probably work just fine on a second attempt. If you're still getting a corrupted data error, check to see if the game has a new update and install it if so. Another potential simple fix is to shut down your PS4 console, then turn it back on again. In the event that doesn't work, try to locate the corrupted file and delete it manually. And if that doesn't work, delete all of the game data (but not the save files) from your PS4, then reinstall the game.
Don't give up if none of those steps worked, because there's still one more thing you can try: shut down your PS4 completely (hold the power button for about three seconds), let the console sit for a few more seconds, then press and hold the power button to turn it back on while keeping the button pressed until you hear a second startup beep. This will start the PS4 up in Safe Mode (via PlayStation).
Once you're in Safe Mode, select the fifth option presented: Rebuild Database. The process can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours, depending on how full your PS4's hard drive is. If the problem persists even after a database rebuild, the hard drive itself could be the problem and may need to be replaced.
PS4 corrupted data error codes and what they mean
There are about 20 different error codes that you might see when your PlayStation 4 encounters a problem, though not all of them apply to corrupted data (via PlayStation). The main errors to look out for in this instance are:
- CE-34878-0: "An error has occurred with the application." This could be the byproduct of a corrupted update, out-of-date system software, or may even be caused by using a replacement hard drive instead of the original built-in drive.
- CE-30005-8: "Error occurred while accessing the hard disk drive ("HDD") or Blu-ray/DVD drive." Your game or video disc could be damaged, but it's also possible that the console itself may be faulty.
- CE-36329-3: "An error has occurred with the system software." Your PS4's system software itself has encountered a problem, which could be caused by corrupted data, or it might just need to be updated.
- SU-30746-0: "The system software update has failed." Installing the latest system update has failed either due to corrupted data, an internet connection issue, or possibly a system error.
- SU-41350-3: "The update file cannot be recognized." The update file's download might have been interrupted or there could be a problem with the update itself.
- CE-37732-2: "The downloaded file was not installed in the system properly." Most likely something happened during the download and the file was corrupted as a result.
- CE-34788-0: "This update file cannot be used." You may have accidentally downloaded the wrong update file, or possibly an out-of-date one.
- CE-32930-7: "Downloaded data on HDD is likely to be corrupted." The downloaded data was corrupted and will need to be removed manually.
How to prevent corrupted data on PS4
Prevention is usually the best way to deal with corrupted data problems. One of the simplest ways to try and get ahead of errors is to make sure your internet connection is secure and steady. Reliable high-speed internet isn't an absolute must, but it can be a big help. It also might be better to physically connect the console to your router via an ethernet cable rather than connecting via Wi-Fi, which could encounter signal interruptions.
PlayStation consoles sometimes encounter problems when you use Rest Mode, so consider shutting it down completely instead. If you do decide to turn off your PlayStation 4 instead of having it rest, make sure it's shut down completely and properly. Also, make sure the device is totally off before attempting to disconnect any cables or move the console; if the power is suddenly cut before it's shut down (such as pulling the power cord from the outlet), you'll have to wait for the PS4 to scan its hard drive for potentially corrupted data the next time you turn it on. If the problem is hard drive related — this may be the case if you're using the old original drive — you may need to replace the current hard drive entirely. If you do, be sure to find one that's compatible with the system before you attempt installation.