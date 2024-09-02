Is Your PlayStation 4 Overheating? Here Are 5 Ways To Fix It

Since it launched in 2013, the PlayStation 4 has been a beloved addition in many gamers' households. When it was first released, the fourth generation of the console arrived with top-of-the-line graphics and an exclusive library filled with exciting titles that would eventually become core memories for gamers of all ages. Not to mention, aside from the console itself, it came with the PS4 DualShock Controller that still tops our list of the best controllers of all time. It's no wonder that, for the most part, the PlayStation 4 console has stood the test of time. That is, of course, when it's not broken.

Advertisement

If you've had your PlayStation 4 console for over a decade, it's unsurprising that it may have developed a few issues along the way, such as messaging bugs or corrupted data. However, one common concern that many PS4 owners have experienced at some point is overheating. The first (and most obvious) clue that your console is overheating is when it literally pulls up a "The PS4 is too hot" notification on the blue screen. However, aside from this, there are several other signs of overheating that you might have missed, which could spell disaster for your PS4's longevity. Here are a few that you should know about, so you can manage it before it causes any trouble.