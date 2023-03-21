Things Your PS4 Can Do That PS5 Can't

It's always a good idea to back up data. You don't really need to back up games since you can always re-download them, but saved files are another matter. Nobody wants to lose 80+ hours worth of progress in "Death Stranding," but it's easier to keep the original PlayStation 4 version's save files intact than it is to maintain the PlayStation 5 Director's Cut's saves.

Preserving your data on the PS4 is as easy as copying it to a USB. If you want the save files back in your PS4, just copy them from the USB. Easy peasy. You can even do this with PS4 save files on your PS5, but if you want to store your PS5 saves outside the console you either need to use an unnecessarily restrictive process or fork out cash for a subscription.

The easiest way to preserve PS5 save data is by copying it to the cloud — which requires an active PS Plus subscription. If your subscription lapses, your data is automatically deleted after six months, but so long as you keep the subscription money rolling, you can copy save files to and from the cloud. Without a PS Plus subscription, you can only back up your files to a USB. The difference here is that when backing up data, you can't pick and choose which saves to copy; it's all or nothing. More importantly, if you want to transfer the saved files back to your PS5, you have to use its restore function to reset the console back to factory settings but with the saved data added during the process. It is inconvenient, to say the least.