How To Sharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades (The Safe Way)

Sharpening your lawn mower's blades should not only form part of your regular maintenance schedule, but it's also essential to ensuring a nice, clean cut on your lawn. If you notice the finish after a fresh cut is uneven, or if it's taking longer than usual, then these are common signs that it might be time to sharpen your blades. Other signs include dull, brownish-grayish grass and a torn or frayed finish to the grass tips. It's also worth noting that sharpening blades isn't always the answer, as you will also need to replace your lawn mower blades from time to time.

Once you've established that it's time to sharpen your lawn mower's blades, the next thing on your mind should be safety. After all, regardless of whether you own an electric or gas-powered mower, these are powerful machines and mis-handling them could end up in serious injury. While it is possible to sharpen the blades in situ, it's much safer to remove them, as this removes all risk of the mower firing up and spinning that blade while you're working on it. Removing them will let you sharpen them with no risk of injury. We also recommend using a bench vise in order to securely clamp the blade as you file it.