Electric Vs. Gas Lawn Mowers: Which Is Cheaper To Own In The Long Run?

The expenses of owning a lawn mower don't end after paying for it at the store. You have to consider how much it will incur throughout its entire lifespan.

According to the Integrated Pest Management of the University of Missouri, homeowners rack up an average of 70 mowing hours every year. Meanwhile, Must Have Maintenance, a professional garden service provider, estimated that a standard 21" push lawn mower consumes around a quarter gallon of gas every hour. That means at $3.17 a gallon, you're looking at spending roughly $55 a year and $550 on gas alone for its entire ten-year life (when well-maintained, your gas lawn mower can last you even over a decade).

Then, there's the cost of maintaining the machine. Tune-up services like replacing spark plugs, changing the oil, and cleaning the air filter of your lawn mower usually range from $10 to over $200. If there are multiple tune-ups needed in one go, expect to pay roughly $100. Taking your machine for service once a year for ten years equals $1,000 in maintenance costs. This doesn't include unexpected major repairs like the crankshaft, which can go as high as $900, engine replacement for $250, and head gasket for $3,000.

Wth all that being said, electric lawn mowers are cheaper to own long-term, even if their upfront costs are greater. First off, you obviously won't need to pay for gas. Just get the batteries charged up, and you're good to go. The thing about these batteries, though, is that they don't last forever. You could get an average battery lifespan of three years before needing to buy a new battery for about $100 to $300. And since electric lawn mowers only last for about five to seven years, you might have to replace the battery just once. Maintenance-wise, electric lawn mowers don't need complex tune-ups. Just make sure the blades are sharp (which you can do yourself), the bolts and screws are tight, and the machine itself is clean.

