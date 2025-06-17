How To Balance Your Lawn Mower Blades After Sharpening Them (And Why It Matters)

One of the simplest ways to accurately balance some lawn mower blades is by using a stepped-cone blade balancer, like the Oregon Precision Mower Blade Balancer, typically priced at $8.49 on Amazon. If your blade has a hole that fits onto one of the steps, this balancer will do a fine job of indicating which side of the blade is heavy or if they're equally balanced.

If your blades do not fit the steps of the simple tool above, you should consider the Erdle Lawn Mower Blade Balancer Magnetic Wall Mount 42-047, priced at $28.89 on Amazon. Its unique design uses a tapered cone, instead of steps, surrounded by a ring of six magnets to hold the mower blade vertically centered on the cone. In this orientation, the heavy side of the blade rotates downward, while a balanced blade stays horizontal. The Erdle balancer also comes with a handy probe to simplify checking the blade's straightness.

Whichever method you use to check the blade's balance, adjusting it requires grinding or filing away a little more metal from the heavy side. Remove the metal by sharpening the cutting edge of the blade on the heavier side a little at a time, checking its balance frequently. Never remove metal from any other portion of the lawn mower blade.

After the clean, freshly sharpened mower blades are perfectly balanced, it's a good idea to spray them with WD-40 to extend their life. Then, it's just a matter of reinstalling them using the same methods employed to remove them from the mower.