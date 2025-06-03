How Often Should You Replace Your Lawn Mower Blades?

For the average homeowner using a lawn mower once every few days for regular lawn maintenance, a good set of mower blades will typically last you for about a year, possibly two years if you're using it with reduced frequency. By the time a year passes, your mower blades will likely have reached a state of dullness on their own that necessitates a swap-out. If you take the effort to individually sharpen and care for your blades after every use with tools like a file or angle grinder, you could theoretically make them last as long as three years, but this is assuming the best possible conditions and only regular usage.

Advertisement

The tricky thing is that your mower blades' lifespan will depend largely on what they've endured in their lifespan. If all they were doing was cutting grass, they'll last a good while, but grass is rarely the only thing a lawn mower encounters. Impacts from small rocks or bits of pavement can dull, dent, and chip your blades, and even certain types of longer, thicker grass will wear them out faster.

Rather than only replacing your blades annually, keep an eye and ear out for the warning signs that your blades are on their last legs. This can include obvious chips and blunting in the blades, strange noises or heavy vibration while the mower is in use, and uneven, frayed cuts on grass you move the mower over. If these signs start to accumulate, it might be time to replace those blades, even if it hasn't been a year yet.

Advertisement