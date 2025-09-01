5 Of The Biggest Mistakes You Can Make With Smart Lawn Mowers

Front lawns are closely associated with the American Dream, as for many they symbolize community, homeownership, and control. However, there's more to obtaining and keeping that coveted healthy close-cropped layout of grass than meets the eye. Behind every blade of grass standing proudly in formation, there's a story of diligent maintenance that goes untold, from the sheer time investment, to weed eating and mowing. Mowing can easily present itself as the most time-intensive activity of lawn care, and the science of keeping your lawn level and appealing can be rather complex.

Proposed as a means of saving hours of human effort, robotic mowers made their first appearance with the MowBot, in 1969. As technology evolved, these robots gained the "smart" label, but they didn't change much. Robot lawn mowers are actually pretty simple, but to make them even simpler: picture a Roomba, but it's cutting grass.

There are multiple benefits to leaving lawn maintenance to smart lawn mowers: long-term cost savings, reduced environmental pollution (both noise and carbon emissions), and most importantly, minimized labor. However, despite their numerous advantages, robot mowers, like any gadget, are prone to misuse. Complexities in installation and maintenance pose challenges to operating these devices optimally, and there's a learning curve that could take some getting used to. There's a whole list of things you should know before buying a robotic lawn mower, but here are the five biggest mistakes you could make when using one of those tools.