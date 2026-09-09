iPhone Duo Is An Intriguing Foldable, But Will Price Push People Away?

After a lot of rumors, leaks, and speculation about the "iPhone Ultra", the foldable iPhone Duo has finally been revealed, with deliveries starting on October 23. It's generally what you would expect from an iPhone that can fold. It has a decently sized screen on the outward facing display that measures 5.4 inches diagonally, but when unfolded, the inner display stretches to 7.6-inches, giving it the biggest display that's ever been used on an iPhone before now.

Under the titanium, ceramic, and glass that make up the phone's chassis and screen is the newly revealed A20 Pro chipset that also calls the newly revealed iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max home. The Duo also carries a 48-megapixel camera, as well as compatibility with Apple Intelligence features made possible by the new processing horsepower. Apple also claims the new batteries (there are two inside of the Duo) will provide "all-day" battery life.

That's all well and good, and phone connoisseurs are likely getting excited that Apple has finally joined Samsung and others in the folding phone game. But here's the kicker: With all the Apple tech, comes an Apple price tag. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999. Yikes.