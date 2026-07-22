Samsung Just Dropped The Z Fold8 And Z Flip8, But Those Aren't The Only New Devices

In its Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event, Samsung announced a handful of new devices. Taking the center stage is the company's eighth generation of foldables. This year, Samsung is adding a new form factor to the mix — the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which comes in a wider, passport-style design — akin to the rumored iPhone Fold. At 201 grams, it's also the lightest foldable Samsung has ever made. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 4,800 mAh battery. The Z Fold 8 features dual 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide cameras.

The cover screen is a 5.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, which folds out to reveal the 7.6-inch main display in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which Samsung says can offer a more enjoyable experience when watching films or reading books. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is simply the more direct successor to last year's Z Fold device. It offers a taller 8-inch display and boasts a flagship camera system with a 200-megapixel wide, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. The battery is larger at 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 has seen iterative updates, too. Samsung claims its new Flex Titanium technology combines "a titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate, to make foldables thinner while maintaining durability." Pricing for the Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $1,199, $1,899, and $2,099, respectively.