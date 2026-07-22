Samsung Just Dropped The Z Fold8 And Z Flip8, But Those Aren't The Only New Devices
In its Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event, Samsung announced a handful of new devices. Taking the center stage is the company's eighth generation of foldables. This year, Samsung is adding a new form factor to the mix — the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which comes in a wider, passport-style design — akin to the rumored iPhone Fold. At 201 grams, it's also the lightest foldable Samsung has ever made. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 4,800 mAh battery. The Z Fold 8 features dual 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide cameras.
The cover screen is a 5.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, which folds out to reveal the 7.6-inch main display in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which Samsung says can offer a more enjoyable experience when watching films or reading books. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is simply the more direct successor to last year's Z Fold device. It offers a taller 8-inch display and boasts a flagship camera system with a 200-megapixel wide, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. The battery is larger at 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging.
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 has seen iterative updates, too. Samsung claims its new Flex Titanium technology combines "a titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate, to make foldables thinner while maintaining durability." Pricing for the Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $1,199, $1,899, and $2,099, respectively.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 are here
Samsung's new additions to the Galaxy Watch series bring refreshed hardware, new health tracking features, and a sprinkle of AI. The Galaxy Watch 9 remains the mainstream option in the lineup, featuring a familiar circular design in an aluminum casing. It comes in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm — with battery capacities of 390 mAh and 445 mAh, respectively. The display is a Super AMOLED panel with a brightness of up to 3,000 nits.
Samsung also refreshed its rugged offering this year, with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 featuring a similar design and build as the outgoing model. It bumps you up to a titanium casing that's better suited for outdoor use and adventure sports. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is 12% slimmer than the previous model, despite packing in a larger 800 mAh battery. The smartwatch also boasts a 5,000-nit display, which Samsung claims is a world first. The new Trail Run mode lets you track details like elevation and terrain impact. There's even a live hydration guidance reminder that draws from estimates of how much you have sweat.
Both Galaxy Watch models are powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, which includes an NPU for the better handling of AI tasks. There's support for dual-band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC. The Galaxy Watch 9 is priced at $379, which gets you 32GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 doubles the storage capacity and starts at $699.
A better look at Samsung's new smart glasses
Samsung has also revealed more information about its upcoming eyewear products — two pairs of smart glasses, designed in collaboration with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Both glasses will run on the Android XR operating system and will be powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 platform. CNET went hands-on with the smart glasses and confirmed that they don't have a display. You do get a camera, a microphone, and built-in speakers. Since these are heavily reliant on AI, the bulk of your interaction is meant to happen through voice commands.
Gemini is at the core of the smart glasses here, allowing them to understand what you're looking at and respond accordingly. You can even ask them to capture photos of information you find interesting, which they can save in the Samsung Notes app. If you're on a video call with someone, you can share what you're seeing through the smart glasses' camera. Convenient smart glasses features like these are what make the lack of a display less of a drawback.
Battery life has been rated at up to nine hours on a single charge. When you need to top it back up, the case provides up to seven additional full charges. Details about pricing and availability haven't been revealed yet, with Samsung only stating that they're "excited to continue this momentum and bring this experience to people soon."