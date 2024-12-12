Android XR Wants To Give You Tony Stark Vision (But You'll Still Look Pretty Dorky)

Google just rang in Christmas a tad early for XR enthusiasts. The blissful news is that Android is officially getting a dedicated XR platform for headsets and smart glasses. The bad part is you may not look as cool indulging in Android XR goodness as Tony "Iron Man" Stark did while conceptualizing laser-loaded flying armor and creating a new element in thin air. That's because the first Android XR gear that hits the shelves (still) looks dorky and pretty familiar.

Advertisement

Actually, scratch all that and think of a brazen Meta Quest Pro copycat streak — in gray. To go with Google's announcement, Samsung has just showcased its upcoming XR headset code named "Project Moohan" that will arrive next year. According to the Korean electronics behemoth, its XR headset will offer perks such as passthrough vision (à la Meta's updated Quest series hardware) and will essentially turn the Android you know into a spatial canvas.

Samsung is also making bold claims like "state-of-the-art displays" and "natural multi-modal input," both of which are a dead giveaway that we are in for some serious silicon firepower to prop up all the onboard AI (read: Gemini) chops and a fittingly handsome asking price. But just how much?

Advertisement

Well, let's hope it doesn't cost a bomb, like the Apple Vision Pro's $3,500 sticker price, and comes with some actual VR controller support, too. Notably, Apple is still figuring out VR controller support for its pricey headset. Samsung is also throwing in a lot of heavy words, but the real player here is the underlying platform familiarity.