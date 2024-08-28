Here's When Apple's Rumored Foldable iPhone May Hit Store Shelves

Apple has a long history of arriving late to a product category. The iPod was far from the first portable music player. Many companies attempted to make tablets a thing before the iPad arrived. And just last year, Apple released its first mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, years after VR headsets appeared as a category thanks to work from companies like Meta.

When it comes to foldable phones, the same looks to be true. Ever since Samsung launched the first Galaxy Z Fold in 2019, speculation has risen over what a folding iPhone would look like. But just as some were beginning to give up on seeing such a device, a trickle of folding iPhone rumors seem to confirm one is on the horizon.

Apple seems eager to show up with flowers in hand. Leaks and rumors suggest that the foldable iPhone is being solidified inside Apple HQ. Traditionally, Apple's latecomer strategy has paid off. The iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and other products dominated their respective product categories, mostly because they nailed the fundamentals of the user experience. The disappointing sales of the Vision Pro are a lone exception.

Android manufacturers have run into consistent pain points with foldables, from fragile screens and hinges to more cosmetic blemishes like creases in the screen. Android foldables are still difficult to recommend. If Apple wants to beat Samsung, OnePlus, and other foldable brands, these are problems its engineers are likely to address. So, when can we expect a folding iPhone to hit store shelves? Let's dive into what we know.