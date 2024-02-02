Apple Foldable Rumors Are Back, But Is It An iPhone Or iPad?

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair wearing the company's newly released Vision Pro headset. In the article, its writer Nick Bilton casually mentions secret rooms in Apple's older Infine Loop park where "foldable iPhones" were dreamed of. Over five years after Samsung's first functional foldable smartphone, a foldable iPhone still seems to be a dream. But a recent report hints it might soon become a reality — though with a vague timeline.

New developments hint at a foldable Apple device that might launch in 2026 or 2027. According to the Korean news outlet The Elec, Apple is in the early stages of working on a foldable device with a display that measures roughly 8 inches. However, it remains unclear if the device will be a foldable iPhone or a replacement for the iPad Mini, which currently has an 8.3-inch display.

Understandably, this does not confirm the presence of a foldable from Apple. Although with more smartphone and even laptop brands hopping on the flexible display trends, the move may be inevitable — unless newer display-less interaction media, such as the Apple Vision Pro, completely replace smartphones.