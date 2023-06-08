10 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy A Foldable Android Phone Right Now

Up until only a few years ago, folding displays were the domain of vaporware. Touted out for tech demos at CES, they were always promised to the public as just a few years away from being a reality. Today, by contrast, it seems like everyone wants to be in the foldable game. While Samsung led the charge with its Galaxy Z line of smartphones, companies from Xiaomi to Motorola soon hopped on the trend, while companies like Lenovo worked to bring the new display technology to other product categories like laptops.

However, even in a market now filled with flips, folds, and Razrs, is foldable technology where it needs to be for mass adoption by the public? For the average smartphone buyer, is it really worth it to plunk down a stack of cash for the latest foldable phone?

Foldable devices are probably the future, but it remains difficult to recommend a foldable phone to all but the most adventurous consumers. Even then, they really only appeal to those with plenty of money to blow. Eventually, the technology will mature, but as it currently stands, issues of durability, the prevalence of midrange hardware specs, lackluster software, and a lack of real competition driving the market forward all stack up against foldable devices. Here are the reasons why you probably shouldn't buy a foldable Android phone just yet.