New iPhone 18 Pro Reveal Gives Apple Intelligence Top Billing, Not Hardware

Apple Intelligence launched in 2024 and immediately provided a wealth of features for users to try, such as Siri 1.5, new writing tools, mail summaries, and smart replies. This new integration appears more targeted at interconnectivity of multiple services rather than simple AI assistance in a handful of apps. During this more recent Apple event, Ternus specifically called out that calendars and routines would be something that this new system would be able to control. He also took the time to remind viewers that the Apple Intelligence system runs entirely on the iPhone itself, providing an extra measure of security. He stated that while the iPhone would be the center of this new AI-powered ecosystem, other Apple devices like AirPods and Apple Watches would also be included under the system's umbrella as well.

It was only after this that the showcase moved on to discussing hardware. The video stated that there would be upgrades in the form of the A20 Pro processor that will power Apple Intelligence. Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing for AI, Lilian Rincon, stated that the phone would have access to Apple's latest on-device processing models to power Siri AI, and showcasing that certain apps such as WhatsApp and Outlook would be able to integrate with the technology. This comes after the new Siri Beta was launched back in June, which finally started to show users some of the promised capabilities that Apple first showcased with Apple Intelligence back in 2024.