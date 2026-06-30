We Tried The New Siri Beta - Has Apple Finally Delivered On Its Promises?

I won't leave you in further suspense: Yes, this new Siri is effectively on par with the original 2024 demo. Gone are the days of it completely misunderstanding basic requests, or hitting you with a "here's what I found on Google." It's a back-and-forth chatbot experience no different from Gemini or Claude, providing sources you can verify. Personal context is what sets it apart from the competition. WWDC 2024 showed a Siri that knows you intimately via your iCloud account content, and can surface emails, conversations, notes, photos, and more to serve as a helpful digital assistant.

Let me give some examples. I asked it what my Japanese homework was and it translated the conversation with my tutor to figure it out; it guessed when I had purchased a specific model of keyboard by recognizing it in my photos; it told me when and for how much I had sold a device online; when asked whether or not I had been to the place that inspired the "Spirited Away" movie, it pulled up my pictures from my Taiwan trip; it told me which book in the "Saxon Stories" series came next, knowing the ones I had read so far; when asked about my article on switching to Mac from Windows, it summed up my conclusion. I could give examples all day, but the point is, the new Siri works as advertised.

To be abundantly clear, there were plenty of misfires. But when it works (and it does more than it doesn't), it works exceptionally well. I rarely had to baby it; I asked the questions above as vaguely as possible, and Siri often figured out from my personal context what I meant without follow-up clarification. For early beta software, this is incredibly promising.