2025 Audi SQ6 E-Tron Review: Subtle Style Hides The Most Important Change
The 2025 SQ6 e-tron may not look like it, but it's a huge shake-up for Audi. Despite the familiar design cues, what's underneath is a significant departure for the automaker's e-tron lineup. Unlike the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, which use Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Q6 e-tron gets the newer PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture that Audi codeveloped with Porsche. That includes new electric motor tech, new electronics, and the promise of greater efficiency.
It's a handsome SUV (Audi has a sedan version, the 2026 A6 e-tron we drove recently, launching imminently). 20-inch 10-spoke wheels are standard on the SQ6 e-tron, along with silver exterior trim and Audi's customizable exterior lights (which, as expected, can't be changed on-the-fly in the U.S., unlike European-spec cars). The $650 Black Optic package adds black roof rails, mirror housings, and other trim, along with gray Audi rings.
You get the same in the $2,800 Edition One package, along with 21-inch wheels, darkened headlamps, and "Edition one" puddle lamps (plus nicer Nappa leather seats inside). A shame, then, that Audi is so restrained with its color options. The Magnet Gray solid paint of this car is the only no-cost finish; then there are black, white, and two blue metallic options, along with Daytona Gray pearl, each for $595. No red; no funky green as on the 2025 RS e-tron GT Performance.
Sitting at the top of a subtle SUV range
Indeed, you could start to wonder if Audi is intentionally hoping to downplay the newness of this pivotal model: the regular, non-S version of the SUV is almost obstinately sober, visually. Then again, that'll probably play well among those luxury EV shoppers who find the BMW iX to be too garish and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV too aero-smoothed.
The 2025 Q6 e-tron range kicks off with a rear-wheel drive model, priced from $65,095 (including $1,295 destination) offering 322 horsepower and a 6.3 second 0-60 mph time. The Q6 e-tron Quattro (from $67,095 including destination) adds a front motor for all-wheel drive, bumps power to 456 hp, and trims that 0-60 dash to 4.9 seconds.
A no-cost Ultra package swaps to smaller, 18-inch wheels among other changes, in return for maximum range. The EPA says this configuration could drive for up to 321 miles.
Finally, there's the 2025 SQ6 e-tron. It's Quattro by default, with up to 509 horsepower (in temporary boost mode) for a 4.1 second 0-60 time. Pricing starts at $74,195 (including destination), or just $300 more than a top-spec regular Q6 e-tron Quattro.
Poised, polished, and just potent enough
A dedicated Drive Select button brings up the drive mode display, and in the case of the SQ6 e-tron that includes the five modes along with independent control over the air suspension height. Regenerative braking is adjusted via the steering wheel paddles, meanwhile, with three levels (that, a little confusingly though consistent with other Audi EVs, periodically reset) along with an Auto mode that uses the front-facing camera to adaptively slow the car based on road and traffic ahead.
A "B" mode, accessed via the compact drive select switch, is the Audi's one-pedal option, capable of bringing the SQ6 e-tron to a halt without touching the brake.
Most EVs feel fast: instant torque makes even relatively inexpensive models seem far more urgent than their gas counterparts. The SQ6 e-tron is definitely speedy, then, though it lacks the visceral, body-morphing potency that some high-end electrics deliver. An RS e-tron GT Performance at full pace seems determined to mash your vital organs together, whereas this SUV is just quick.
Honestly, that's fine, though. There's more to performance than straight-line speed, after all, and the SQ6 e-tron's nimble and predictable suspension — air springs and adaptive dampers both being standard on the S-blessed version of the SUV — low center of gravity, and direct steering feel make for an engaging ride. In Dynamic mode, it's firm enough to be poised and roll-free in corners, but avoids being crashy.
A high-tech dashboard that doesn't go too far
Inside, Audi's cabin gets a marked glow-up. All trims get an 11.9-inch digital driver display and a 14.5-inch OLED central touchscreen — Audi refers to it as the "Digital Stage" — while this SQ6 e-tron Prestige (from $80,595) adds a dedicated, 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger. It's designed to block visibility for the driver while the EV is in motion, and can be used to access streaming video from services like YouTube, control multimedia and navigation, and use other apps.
Compared to Audi's previous-generation MMI, there's a lot going on here. In the main display, there's a persistent row of HVAC controls running along the bottom — no more physical switchgear for that, sadly, though at least you get actual knobs to adjust the vents rather than having to direct airflow via the touchscreen — and a shortcut panel on the left side. From there you can jump to the widget-based home screen or to navigation, multimedia, charge settings, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and other frequently-used apps.
Audi couldn't resist a few gimmicks
There's a learning curve, certainly, but after a short while I found Audi's new interface to be easier to navigate than what's in the latest BMW and Mercedes EVs. One odd element is the communicative "dynamic interaction light": an animated LED bar which runs along the bottom edge of the windshield. It glows and blinks in various colors, serving as everything from a turn signal indicator through to communicating driver warnings.
An augmented-reality head-up display is standard from Premium Plus up, brighter and higher resolution than previous Audi HUDs. It can give the appearance of dynamically moving information in the driver's field of view: a floating speed sign that nears as you approach a speed limit change, for example. It's clever, though I found some of the animations could be a little distracting at times.
A Bang & Olufsen audio system is standard on Premium Plus and above, as is a heated steering wheel. The Prestige trim gets acoustic front door glass, which makes a quiet cabin even more hushed. Audi doesn't mess around with ridiculous electronic warbles, either, and while the SQ6 e-tron isn't silent inside, the soundtrack isn't as offensively artificial as some rival EVs seem to think drivers will enjoy (and you can turn it off, too).
Spacious, despite being smaller than luxury EV rivals
The SQ6 e-tron gets heated and massaging front seats as standard, with leather and Dinamica; they're chunky and supportive sports thrones, striking a good balance between comfort and grip. Nappa leather — in black or red — is a $1k upgrade, if you didn't get it in the Edition One pack. Personally, I'd go for the red, since even with the panoramic glass roof ($1,450 on the Premium; standard on Premium Plus — from $78,959 including destination — and up) an all-black cabin would leave this Audi feeling pretty gloomy.
In the rear, there's 37.4 inches of legroom. That's less than you'll get in a BMW iX (38.9 inches) or Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV (40.6 inches), but then again, the Audi is less than 188 inches long. 4-inches shorter than the Mercedes, and 7-inches shorter than the BMW.
The bigger iX does have an advantage in trunk space, though it's not as great as you might think. The BMW's 35.5 cu-ft with the rear seats up (and 77.9 cu-ft with them down) is larger than the Audi's 30.2 cu-ft (expanding to 60.2 cu-ft) but, considering the iX, is really in the category above — and priced accordingly — there's a lot to like about this spacious SQ6 e-tron.
More efficient than Audi's older EVs
As with many of Audi's ICE SUVs, there are both traditional SUV and Sportback versions, the latter trading some trunk space for a more aggressively-swooping profile. It's not just aesthetics that might have you going for the Sportback: the more aerodynamic shape means a Q6 Sportback e-tron Quattro on 20-inch wheels is rated for 305 miles, versus 295 miles for the SUV version. Balance that, mind, against the $5,800 delta in starting price; you pay handsomely for that extra 10 miles of driving.
In the case of the 2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron, meanwhile, the EPA rating on the standard 20-inch wheels is 275 miles from the 100 kWh battery (of which 94.4 kWh is usable). This particular car swapped those rims for 21-inch aero-design versions (and the standard all-season rubber for summer tires) as part of the Edition One pack. Audi doesn't give an EPA rating for range with the larger wheels.
Impressively, with my own, mixed driving, I saw 3.0 miles per kWh on the SQ6 e-tron's trip computer. That would equate to around 283 miles of total range. Certainly there are rival electric SUVs which will go further on a charge, but compared to the MEB-based Q4 e-tron — which I saw 2.8 mi/kWh from, with frankly less aggressive driving — it's a noticeable improvement from Audi's new platform.
For charging, there's up to 270 kW DC fast charger support: figure on around 21 minutes to go from 10-80%. At home, up to 9.6 kW support means — with a 40 amp Level 2 charger — you're looking at 14 hours for a full charge.
2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron verdict
Audi's strategy has always seemed to involve downplaying the differences electrification brings. From the original e-tron SUV in 2019 (renamed the Q8 e-tron in 2023), the automaker has positioned EVs as simply another propulsion option, helping ease the transition from ICE with familiarity in the showroom. The SQ6 e-tron doesn't stray too far from that approach, but it feels far more compelling overall than its predecessors.
We can credit the PPE platform — and its improvements in refinement and efficiency — for that, though I suspect most people would find the Q6 e-tron more than sufficient. This S-finessed version is sportier but not outlandishly so, visually different but only by degrees, and the array of cabin niceties available is pretty much the same. A majority of drivers would probably appreciate the extra range of the regular Q6 e-tron (where, even if you don't go for the Ultra, several configurations are rated for over 300 miles).
That's not to say I didn't appreciate this SQ6 e-tron's charms overall. Swift, refined, and tech-blessed without — passenger screen aside, maybe — feeling oversaturated with gadgetry, it's easy to live with and balances the fun/practical balance neatly.