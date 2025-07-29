2025 Audi SQ6 E-Tron Review: Subtle Style Hides The Most Important Change

The 2025 SQ6 e-tron may not look like it, but it's a huge shake-up for Audi. Despite the familiar design cues, what's underneath is a significant departure for the automaker's e-tron lineup. Unlike the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, which use Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Q6 e-tron gets the newer PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture that Audi codeveloped with Porsche. That includes new electric motor tech, new electronics, and the promise of greater efficiency.

It's a handsome SUV (Audi has a sedan version, the 2026 A6 e-tron we drove recently, launching imminently). 20-inch 10-spoke wheels are standard on the SQ6 e-tron, along with silver exterior trim and Audi's customizable exterior lights (which, as expected, can't be changed on-the-fly in the U.S., unlike European-spec cars). The $650 Black Optic package adds black roof rails, mirror housings, and other trim, along with gray Audi rings.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

You get the same in the $2,800 Edition One package, along with 21-inch wheels, darkened headlamps, and "Edition one" puddle lamps (plus nicer Nappa leather seats inside). A shame, then, that Audi is so restrained with its color options. The Magnet Gray solid paint of this car is the only no-cost finish; then there are black, white, and two blue metallic options, along with Daytona Gray pearl, each for $595. No red; no funky green as on the 2025 RS e-tron GT Performance.