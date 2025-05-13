I Expected The 2026 BMW iX To Be Cheaper, But It Turned Out To Be A Better EV, Too

Call it nimbleness or indecision, but BMW has changed its plans numerous times over the past few years—and the iX electric SUV is a reminder of that.

The iX was originally supposed to be a showcase for BMW's autonomous-driving tech but, by the time it arrived as a 2022 model, it was clear that tech wouldn't be ready. With unorthodox styling and competent engineering, the iX instead found a purpose as BMW's electric poster child at a time when the automaker's EV lineup was ebbing. But it's at risk of getting caught out once again.

Advertisement

The 2026 BMW iX receives a mid-cycle refresh—what BMW calls a Lifecycle Impulse (LCI)—encompassing styling changes, updated tech, and performance and efficiency improvements. But with BMW's lineup now stocked with more conventional EVs based on its familiar combustion models, and the automaker's next-generation Neue Klasse models on the way, does it really matter?