2025 Cadillac Lyriq Review: Fully-Loaded Luxury EV Trades Range For Toys

While we certainly haven't reached EV saturation in the United States, there are finally a wide variety of options at this point, for buyers wanting to go electric. Pickup trucks, sedans, midsize SUVs, and even low-slung SUVs masquerading as hot hatchbacks are available with plug-in power instead of internal combustion. From tiny eco-friendly city cars to three-row family hauling SUVs, nearly every class of vehicle has an EV available as an option these days. That's especially true amongst luxury vehicles, where we find SUVs like the 2025 Cadillac Lyriq.

Like its GM sibling the Blazer EV, and its Acura step-sibling the ZDX, the Lyriq rides on GM's Ultium platform. It uses a 102 kWh battery from which Cadillac estimates range as high as 326 miles on a single charge. It also offers a customizable luxury experience, with several trim levels to choose from, multiple power ratings (thanks to a single-motor or dual-motor selection), and all sorts of available tech features. The Lyriq is part of a growing class of EV options for families, but even in a crowded field it's appealing.