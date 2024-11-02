2024 Acura ZDX Type S Review: Smooth, Speedy, But Short On Soul

Does badge matter? Acura is pulling out all the stops to position the 2024 ZDX Type S as not just its first all-electric model, but a worthy bearer of the Type S nameplate in the process. Those in the EV know, however, understand that roadmap pressures saw Honda hook up with General Motors to use its Ultium platform for both the ZDX and the 2024 Prologue. Platform sharing is nothing new, but how much of your rival can you have in the mix, before your new SUV feels more like a cuckoo in the nest?

Advertisement

Looking at the ZDX, you get the impression Acura really wished it was making a sedan, not an SUV. The two-tone bodywork, with its long, flat shoulder and chrome faux-roofline detail, seems determined to trick the eye into seeing a lower vehicle. I'm still not convinced by that lower sill trim, either, which remains matte silver regardless of body color. Throw in a lot of creases, swoops, divots, and detailing, and you have a pretty busy result.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The 22-inch wheels standard on the Type S are handsome — the cheaper A-Spec gets 20-inch rims, still a decent size all things considered — and it's practical. Behind the standard powered tailgate there's 28.7-29.7 cu-ft of trunk space, trim depending, expanding to up to 63 cu-ft with the rear seats folded down.

Advertisement