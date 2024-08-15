This Acura Performance EV Concept Should Leave Luxury Electric Rivals Terrified
Acura is not the first carmaker that comes to minds when we think of electric vehicles. This Honda luxury brand was a late entrant to the world of EVs, making its presence felt in the segment in August 2023 with the Acura ZDX, its first-ever EV. The Acura ZDX and its cousin — the Honda Prologue — were both the result of Honda's collaboration with General Motors, which let the Japanese carmaker utilize GM's Ultium platform for electric vehicles.
When we drove the 2024 Acura ZDX for the first time earlier this year, we felt that the vehicle was, at best, a stopgap model designed to simply allow Acura to enter the world of EVs. Honda also confirmed that its marriage of convenience with GM's Ultium platform would not extend beyond the first-generation Honda Prologue and the Acura ZDX. This was also a clear indication that Honda was working on its own EV platform.
This brand new EV platform seems to be in the final stages of work after Acura, on August 9, 2024, dropped a teaser for what appeared to be a new concept electric vehicle called the Acura Performance EV Concept. A week later, on August 15, 2024, Acura finally took the covers off this brand-new EV concept vehicle. Acura describes its Performance EV Concept as a "dramatically designed" SUV that will form the underpinnings of its next-generation all-electric car, scheduled for debut in 2025.
Acura Performance EV concept: Everything to know
The Acura Performance EV Concept is an all-new, EV-SUV designed by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, California. Its striking looks are accentuated by the coupe-like stance, teardrop cabin, and sculpted side surfaces. Among the notable styling elements of the vehicle include an upswept decklid at the rear, combined with a full-length tail light and diffuser. The Acura branding is visible in bold letters across the tailgate and could be the modified insignia for Acura's EVs going forward.
Several styling elements seen on the vehicle will eventually make it to a production variant of the electric car that Honda intends to launch in 2025. While Honda shied away from revealing the spec sheet of the Acura Performance EV concept, the company has revealed that the vehicle will ride on massive 23-inch wheels wrapped in 295/35R23 performance tires.
When the next generation of Acura EVs make it to market in 2025, they will also mark the debut of Honda's homegrown, self-developed electric vehicle platform. The company has also confirmed that these new EVs shall be produced at Honda's new EV hub in Ohio, which will also include a battery manufacturing plant in the vicinity jointly developed by LG Energy Solution and Honda.
Acura will showcase its Performance EV Concept at different 2024 events that include "The Quail," a gathering for motorsports enthusiasts, and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. While it's too early to comment on how consumers will react to Acura's upcoming performance EVs, there is no denying that Acura's competitors will be observing this new product keenly.