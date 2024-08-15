This Acura Performance EV Concept Should Leave Luxury Electric Rivals Terrified

Acura is not the first carmaker that comes to minds when we think of electric vehicles. This Honda luxury brand was a late entrant to the world of EVs, making its presence felt in the segment in August 2023 with the Acura ZDX, its first-ever EV. The Acura ZDX and its cousin — the Honda Prologue — were both the result of Honda's collaboration with General Motors, which let the Japanese carmaker utilize GM's Ultium platform for electric vehicles.

When we drove the 2024 Acura ZDX for the first time earlier this year, we felt that the vehicle was, at best, a stopgap model designed to simply allow Acura to enter the world of EVs. Honda also confirmed that its marriage of convenience with GM's Ultium platform would not extend beyond the first-generation Honda Prologue and the Acura ZDX. This was also a clear indication that Honda was working on its own EV platform.

This brand new EV platform seems to be in the final stages of work after Acura, on August 9, 2024, dropped a teaser for what appeared to be a new concept electric vehicle called the Acura Performance EV Concept. A week later, on August 15, 2024, Acura finally took the covers off this brand-new EV concept vehicle. Acura describes its Performance EV Concept as a "dramatically designed" SUV that will form the underpinnings of its next-generation all-electric car, scheduled for debut in 2025.

