Acura Performance EV Concept Teases Production Plans, But Don't Get Your NSX Hopes Up
Acura is a relatively new player to the electric vehicle scene, joining the game with the launch of its first EV, the Acura ZDX in 2023. However, this model, along with the 2024 Honda Prologue, were both really simple offerings without many of the gimmicks that typically accompany many of the EVs on the road. It looks like Acura is about to expand its electric offerings with the launch of a new concept car, but don't necessarily get your hopes up that it will be a new electric NSX, Legend, or high-torque sports sedan.
Acura didn't divulge a lot of information about its newest EV concept, but here's what we do know: It will be the first model to be manufactured under a yet-unnamed "new dedicated EV platform," according to a press release. It will be an SUV, and it will be built in Ohio at Honda's Performance Center, where other Acura and Honda models are constructed.
Acura's new EV doesn't resemble the NSX
After the somewhat lackluster General Motors and Honda/Acura collaboration that culminated in the 2024 Acura ZDX Type S and Honda Prologue, it's likely good news that this new EV concept car will ride on its own platform. The verdict on whether or not it's actually any good will have to wait until it's out on the road.
Acura claims this model is a "segment defying sport utility vehicle." Some other details might be revealed soon, as the manufacturer announced plans to show off the concept car during Monterey Car Week taking place through August 18th. For the time being, there's only a single picture (above) to base any judgements on, so one can only speculate on specifications, range, and important facts and figures.
Nevertheless, if you were itching for a new Acura SUV, you now have something to get excited for. If you wanted a new NSX or something rowdy, you'll have to wait for the next concept.