Acura Performance EV Concept Teases Production Plans, But Don't Get Your NSX Hopes Up

Acura is a relatively new player to the electric vehicle scene, joining the game with the launch of its first EV, the Acura ZDX in 2023. However, this model, along with the 2024 Honda Prologue, were both really simple offerings without many of the gimmicks that typically accompany many of the EVs on the road. It looks like Acura is about to expand its electric offerings with the launch of a new concept car, but don't necessarily get your hopes up that it will be a new electric NSX, Legend, or high-torque sports sedan.

Acura didn't divulge a lot of information about its newest EV concept, but here's what we do know: It will be the first model to be manufactured under a yet-unnamed "new dedicated EV platform," according to a press release. It will be an SUV, and it will be built in Ohio at Honda's Performance Center, where other Acura and Honda models are constructed.