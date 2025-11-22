5 Of The Best Android Phones You Can Buy In 2025, According To Consumer Reports

Unlike iOS, which sees only a curated selection of iPhone releases each calendar year, the Android market offers a virtually endless variety of smartphones. You have budget-friendly, carrier-locked smartphones like the Blu View 5 starting at $25, or unlocked, flagship-grade foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold7 that can cost nearly 100 times as much.

Established Android OEMs often have a whole range of smartphones in their own catalog, so if you prefer a certain manufacturer, you can still find the perfect device that fits your budget. For instance, you can pick up Samsung phones at every price point. The sheer number of Android phones that launch every year is impressive and great for consumers, but when you zoom out a bit, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the dozens of smartphones that may seem identical in what they offer.

To make the decision-making process easier, Consumer Reports shared its list of the highest-rated smartphones you can buy in 2025, based on comprehensive testing across performance, battery life, and camera experience. For anyone looking to upgrade to a new Android phone, we've compiled the best devices from the list that you can purchase. We've cherry-picked recommendations in a way that you can find a smartphone that fits your needs the best — be it an all-around flagship, a budget-oriented device, or a phone that folds in half.