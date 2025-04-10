Google Pixel 9a Review: Simply Great Save One Drab Devolution

The Pixel a-series of phones is always highly-anticipated by prospective new users because it's Google's one and only midrange offering for its phones. Despite the lower-than-standard-Pixel-price cost, you still get a lot of what make Pixel phones great to begin with. That includes (but is not limited to) the latest generation of processor, the latest Android build, and the "Pixel Feature Drops" that continuously make the phone's software better.

Advertisement

Until this year, you also got that same iconic look of the Pixel, but in a slightly watered down form. Specifically, the Pixel a-series (like the Google Pixel 8a we reviewed last year, for example, kept the Geordi LaForge camera visor across the back that stands as a defining characteristic of Pixel phones. This year, that changes — the design is distinctly different, for better or worse.

But the rest of the goodies remain. The Pixel is a really nice phone that I have always enjoyed testing, and this generation is no exception. I've been using the Pixel 9a on T-Mobile's network in my home area of suburban Chicago for a little under a week, and this is my full review.