The Fastest Phone You Can Buy In The US Isn't Made By Apple

Historically, when it comes down to picking an Android phone or an iPhone, power and performance aren't necessarily at the top of the list for most people. That being said, for nerds like me, performance numbers are interesting. For even deeper-dive nerds, these numbers are everything.

Apple has also historically outshined Android in this department. Not only does Apple build everything in the iPhone from the ground up in order to optimize everything about the user experience, typically resulting in superior performance and reliability, but Apple's processors have always just had more raw power to work with. The A-series of Apple chips has always beaten the best processors that Android has had to offer.

So, when I went to Snapdragon Summit last month and saw the Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, I certainly raised my eyebrows. When the reference hardware outshined the iPhone 16 Pro Max during the benchmarking session, I was cautiously optimistic that Apple's reign may be coming to an end. (Optimistic actually isn't the right word — I don't have a horse in this race.)

All the same, I wanted to wait until I could get my hands on a phone that a customer could actually buy before drawing final conclusions. Reference hardware could potentially be built to optimize processor performance above all, even at the expense of the user experience.

We recently reviewed both the OnePlus 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, both of which use that processor. For the purposes of this test, I went with the Samsung phone and I'm happy to report that the new processor comes as advertised.