OnePlus 13R Review: A High Benchmark For Bargain Phones

OnePlus' latest flagship wowed us with a stylish package that set expectations high for top-tier smartphones in the year 2025. But lurking under its shadow is the OnePlus 13R, which also redraws the lines for what a phone can accomplish on a tight budget. Starting at $599, this one is essentially a 2024 flagship phone, minus the high-end niceties usually reserved for the top dogs.

Just like its top-end sibling, the OnePlus 13R also adopts an entirely new design with more minimalist (sharp lines married to flat sides) and a healthy infusion of AI on the software side. The big upgrades include a massive 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a huge battery that puts Samsung and Apple to shame, at capacity as well as juice-up speeds.

There is a lot to like about the OnePlus 13R, but there are also a few areas where it could've done a better job. If you are enticed by the premise of a $600 phone that looks sleek and makes bold performance claims, here's a detailed breakdown of the treats you are in for, and the compromises you will have to make.