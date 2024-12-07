5 Of The Best Samsung Phones For Every Budget (According To Reviews)

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung is one of the largest smartphone vendors in the United States, second only to Apple. Samsung Galaxy phones are even more popular in parts of Asia and remain the default option for many. This is thanks to features that make Samsung phones hard to beat — things like build quality, an expansive ecosystem, and recently, solid software support.

Advertisement

We're all familiar with Samsung's top-end devices, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra that earned its spot as one of the best smartphones ever released. What some may not know is that the tech giant manufactures and sells phones at nearly every budget — from entry-level devices that are affordable to the masses, to flagships with cutting-edge hardware that cost over a grand. This wide catalog ensures that there is a Samsung phone for everyone.

Based on expert reviews, here are five of the best current-gen Samsung smartphones you can buy, at every price point. You can find out more about our methodology and how we've chosen phones for this list at the end of this read.