Nothing Headphone (A) Review: For This Price, The Best Headphones You Can Buy

One of my favorite parts about the Headphone (1) were the controls, and all of those are carried over to this new device. You have the roller, the paddle and the button. There's also a "hidden" Bluetooth button (which isn't really hidden — it's just hard to find if you don't know where it is) and a physical power switch. The latter two are great to have. I'm constantly frustrated with over-ear headphones that combine the power and Bluetooth buttons into one.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

As for the rest of the buttons, their function and placement are both extremely intentional. When you put your right hand up to the ear cup, the roller and the paddle are both where your thumb would naturally land and the button is where your middle finger would land. It's that type of design that really makes Nothing hardware a joy to use.

As for the functionality, the roller is a wheel you can roll to turn volume up or down. You can also press the roller in to start and stop playback, and you can press and hold the roller to turn ANC one and off. The Paddle allows you to flip forward and backward in tracks.

The button is programmable, and you can use it to switch between audio sources, or invoke your phone's assistant, and so forth. These are my favorite set of controls on a set of headphones, and it's not even close.