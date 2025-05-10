We Tried The World's Thinnest Foldable Phone: These 5 Things Stand Out

Oppo set a new precedent by launching the world's thinnest foldable. The Oppo Find N5, in fact, didn't pull any punches and served a handful of goodies that leave the likes of Samsung feeling like innovation laggards. Despite its sleek chassis that is thinner than a pencil, Oppo managed to fit a bigger battery inside its phone and souped it up with wireless charging creds that are twice as fast as Apple's latest iPhones.

The Oppo Find N5 also set another precedent by serving a foldable OLED panel without any discernible crease. The phone's camera hardware is no slouch either. Armed with Qualcomm's fastest silicon, Oppo also paid special attention to the software experience and delivered Boundless View, the best split-screen multi-tasking experience on the Android side of the ecosystem.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

Another notable surprise is the built-in remote Mac control system. With a simple app-driven setup, you can access your Mac on the Oppo Find N5 and seamlessly manage files. It's a fantastic perk, something even Apple hasn't attempted natively. Oppo also took some inspiration from Apple's tap-to-share system and created Touch to Share, a wireless system that lets the device send files to an iPhone by simply holding the two devices close.

If you're in the market for a foldable phone, this one is truly a step ahead of the competition. The only hassle, aside from its high asking price, is getting hold of it in the U.S. market. Or at least officially, that is.