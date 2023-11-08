How To Use The NameDrop Feature On iPhone

The process of exchanging a contact card or poster with NameDrop is fairly simple. All you need to do is bring two compatible iPhones close to each other with the screen side up. Next, you will see a white haze animation appear at the top of each iPhone. A second later, the contact card of the phone's owner will appear on their respective phone's screen. Now, you will see two options appear on the screen: receive and share.

Depending on whether you seek to exchange contact details, or just want to receive it from the other person, pick between either option. On the same page, if you tap on the phone number that appears in a pill-shaped drop-down tool, you can choose if you want to share the phone number only, or the email address, too. The latter option will only appear if you have saved the email address on your Contact Poster.

Once you've picked the desired option, the process will go ahead and the contact card of the sender will appear on the recipient's screen. The process is nearly identical between two smartwatches, or between an Apple Watch and an iPhone. The only difference is that you need to open the Contacts app on your Apple Watch, tap on the profile picture in the top-right corner to open your contact card, and hit the share button before bringing the two devices close to each other.