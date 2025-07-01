Nothing Headphone (1) Review: Subjective Sound, Comprehensive Control

Right off the bat, there is no doubt that these are a Nothing product. When I first unboxed the headphones, I called them "a vibe" and that's really the best way to refer to them. They have a sort of retro 80's theme to them with the squared circle earcups, and the transparent elements that don't show off internals, per se, but have a sort of cassette tape look to them.

The earcups flex to hit your head, but not enough for some. I have something of a larger head, so they fit me okay, but I wonder if they'll work as well on skinnier melons. Meanwhile the earcups are made of PU leather and are comfortable, as is the padding on the headband. Speaking of which, the overall build is largely plastic with some aluminum internals.

I'm not opposed to that, and the headphones are light overall and breathe well. We've been experiencing something of a heat dome here in Chicago, and I was still able to wear these outside listening to music for an hour with no problem.

Rounding out the hardware is the case the headphones come in which is rather thin and covered in a fabric that feels nice. One side of the case has a small dimple which is reminiscent of the dimple on the Nothing Ear earbuds. It's fun, and it holds the cables for charging and the 3.5mm cable you can use if you prefer wired sound.