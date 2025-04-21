Is Gemini Advanced Really Worth Paying For?

Google is charging ahead in the AI race, putting the full weight of its influence behind its Gemini chatbot. Not only is Gemini quickly being integrated into Google products like Gmail, Docs, Drive, and YouTube, but it will soon become the company's main voice assistant on phones and smart devices as the beloved Google Assistant is sent out to pasture. But AI development costs a truly staggering amount of money, so to recoup some of the development costs, Google is hiding some of the best Gemini features behind a paywall.

Gemini Advanced is the version of Google's flagship AI that can only be accessed by paying subscribers. It purports to offer a supercharged experience, with extra AI models, features, and more, and it's targeted at the most dedicated power users. For some, it may seem tempting, especially if you're heavily connected to the Google ecosystem. For example, if you own an Android device, especially a newer one, you may have Gemini as your built-in voice assistant, meaning that a Gemini Advanced subscription might be a way to unlock even more of your phone's potential.

I've been one of SlashGear's resident consumer AI experts for a while, putting this emerging technology to the test across a wide range of scenarios. After using Gemini Advanced for the past month on all my devices, I've gathered my thoughts — the good, bad, and ugly — to help you decide whether it's really worth paying for. Here's what you need to know before you spend your hard-earned cash on Google's AI subscription.

