How To Use Google NotebookLM's Podcast Feature (And Why You Might Want To)

The concept behind Google's new NotebookLM application is simple. LLMs like ChatGPT and Gemini are too broad in their scope to be useful for personal research projects. Since they are trained on every bit of digital text their developers could obtain, they are jacks of all trades but masters of none.

NotebookLM attempts to make AI actually useful by allowing users to upload their own documents, creating a personalized language model based on a small sample of PDFs, websites, and other user-provided material. NotebookLM can then generate study guides, outlines, quizzes, and answer questions based on those uploads. However, Google added one more killer feature — NotebookLM will generate a podcast-format Audio Overview based on your uploaded documents. The podcast is then hosted by two AI generated voices, and it sounds uncannily like the real deal.

Press play on one of the podcasts generated by Google NotebookLM, and you'll pick up on the familiar tics of many a podcast. The requisite "ahh" and "mm" from the co-host as the subject of the episode he helped write is explained back to him. The playful but repetitive banter employed to bridge any gaps in substantive conversation. It's in these details that you realize a couple of things. First, podcasts are way more predictable than you thought. Second, AI can therefore replicate them with startling accuracy.

However, generate a few podcasts and you'll realize the results are unpredictable. Using them to study can be a challenge since they tend to focus on inane details. Here's how to not only generate podcasts with NotebookLM but influence them to include the content that matters most to you – as well as why you might want to.