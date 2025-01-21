I Tried Gemini For My Email. Here's Why I Don't Trust It

Over the course of the past three months, I have experimented with three AI stacks, each priced at $20 per month for the base tier. I started with ChatGPT Plus, then moved to Perplexity Pro, and finally bought into the promise of Gemini Advanced. I stuck with the latter for the longest spell, primarily owing to its deep integration with other Google products such as Gmail and Docs, which are an integral part of my workflow.

Now, my journey with Gemini hasn't exactly been glorious, and like a majority of rival generative AI products, it has run into its fair share of hiccups. The inaccuracy woes got so bad that Google chief Sundar Pichai had to apologize for them. Researchers have also independently showcased how it can be manipulated to generate misleading content, spill sensitive data, and even go ahead with malicious tasks. Let's, for a moment, assume that those are high-level hiccups and that an average user likely won't run into such problems.

Google is pushing Gemini as a more capable alternative to Google Assistant. The reality, however, is different. I pushed Gemini predominantly for basic tasks, like speeding up my inbox duties, handling my calendar schedule, and just keeping an eye on my Workspace activities. However, the pace at which it served downright misleading information — which merely required a look at my own data instead of an expansive web search — made me question Gemini's reliability and whether it can be trusted with anything beyond its usual chatbot duties.

