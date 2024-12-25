How To Use Google Gemini To Book Flights Fast (And Maybe Even Save Some Money)

There are plenty of ways you can use Gemini — Google's latest AI model — to make everyday tasks easier to accomplish. Provided that you ask it the right questions, you can easily garner all sorts of new information that you didn't know before about topics you're interested in. If you have access to Gemini through your Gmail inbox, it can summarize long emails, suggest replies, find pertinent information from previous messages, and even look through your Google Drive and Google Calendar if you need files or event specifics.

Advertisement

Google Gemini can also be an incredibly useful tool to use to plan trips, whether it's done in advance or at the last minute. For instance, you can ask it to come up with a list of places to go to in the summer, or whether a certain month is a good time to travel to a vacation destination. If you need help coming up with a list of activities to do or things to pack, Gemini can formulate a travel itinerary you can further tweak by asking it to consider additional preferences and other requirements. Most importantly, if you need to book a flight, Gemini can help you sift through a potentially long list of options and only show you ones that fit your budget and convenience parameters.