Microsoft Copilot Vs. ChatGPT: Which AI Is Smarter And More Useful?

Generative AI has been with us for over two years now, with most major tech companies trying to take a piece of the action. OpenAI's ChatGPT may be the product more people know about thanks to its early market advantage, but Microsoft Copilot has the immense power of a multi-trillion dollar company behind it. Seems like a fair enough fight, right? So, with OpenAI and Microsoft both touting their flagship AIs, which one is actually the better bot when it comes to everyday usefulness?

I've been putting AIs to the test against one another for a while now. Last year, when pitting ChatGPT against Google Gemini, the latter stole the crown — but only barely. Can Copilot pull off a similar victory? I've devised a gauntlet of tests for these AIs, with questions designed to be difficult for large language models. Simply put, the goal is to push these AIs outside of their comfort zones to see which one has the widest range of usability and highlight their limitations.

First, some parameters. I performed all these tests on the free version of both platforms, as that's how the majority of users will experience them. If you're one of the people paying $200 a month for the most premium version of ChatGPT, for example, your experience will differ from these results. Two, I used the main chat function for each test unless otherwise stated.

