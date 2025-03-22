Microsoft Copilot Vs. ChatGPT: Which AI Is Smarter And More Useful?
Generative AI has been with us for over two years now, with most major tech companies trying to take a piece of the action. OpenAI's ChatGPT may be the product more people know about thanks to its early market advantage, but Microsoft Copilot has the immense power of a multi-trillion dollar company behind it. Seems like a fair enough fight, right? So, with OpenAI and Microsoft both touting their flagship AIs, which one is actually the better bot when it comes to everyday usefulness?
I've been putting AIs to the test against one another for a while now. Last year, when pitting ChatGPT against Google Gemini, the latter stole the crown — but only barely. Can Copilot pull off a similar victory? I've devised a gauntlet of tests for these AIs, with questions designed to be difficult for large language models. Simply put, the goal is to push these AIs outside of their comfort zones to see which one has the widest range of usability and highlight their limitations.
First, some parameters. I performed all these tests on the free version of both platforms, as that's how the majority of users will experience them. If you're one of the people paying $200 a month for the most premium version of ChatGPT, for example, your experience will differ from these results. Two, I used the main chat function for each test unless otherwise stated.
What are Copilot and ChatGPT?
You're likely familiar with OpenAI ChatGPT, and by extension, Microsoft Copilot. They're AI chatbots that can have conversations, answer questions, and more. On a more technical level, both Copilot and ChatGPT are large language model (LLM) AIs. They are trained on large amounts of text scraped from a variety of sources using a transformer model that calculates the relationships between words.
On the user-facing side, they generate text in response to user-submitted prompts by guessing the probability of each word they output. To heavily oversimplify, they're kind of like your phone keyboard's next-word prediction feature, but far, far more complex.
OpenAI makes ChatGPT, while Microsoft makes Copilot. However, Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, and because Copilot uses AI models from OpenAI, it has a lot of overlap with ChatGPT. That's not to say they're the same thing — Microsoft uses some proprietary models in Copilot (specifically, its Prometheus model) in addition to a custom assortment of OpenAI models, but there's a lot of ChatGPT under Copilot's hood. Nevertheless, Microsoft does its own tuning to balance all the different AI gremlins under that hood, so it is distinct enough as a product to merit a head-to-head comparison between the two.
OpenAI, meanwhile, retains a massive user base on ChatGPT, which gives it a big competitive advantage since the more users there are, the more the AI is getting used and trained. Neither company actually turns a profit on AI – OpenAI head Sam Altman says the company is losing money even on $200/month subscribers – but OpenAI remains the market leader by a wide margin. ChatGPT is built into everything from Copilot to Apple's Siri these days, and it's widely considered the industry standard.
Copilot is all up in your business
The largest difference between ChatGPT and Copilot is that Microsoft has been cramming Windows and Office products to the gills with its AI. Microsoft was legally ruled a monopoly in the PC operating system market a quarter of a century ago, and things haven't changed much since then. Windows is by far the most dominant OS on the planet, which means the ability to simply blast a firehose of Copilot features into all of its products is a huge advantage. From your taskbar to your Word documents, Copilot is digging roots deep into the Microsoft ecosystem.
This strategy hasn't translated into very many users for Copilot, though, and ChatGPT retains by far the largest user base in the AI market. With 28 million active Copilot users in late January compared to over 300 million monthly active users for ChatGPT at the end of 2024, it's an absolute blowout for OpenAI. Things get even more bleak for Copilot when you realize how many of its users are likely to be using it only because it's the tool built into their computer by default.
For the rest of this comparison, we'll focus on the capabilities of each chatbot. Still, the truth is that you can do more with Copilot than you can with ChatGPT, at least if you have a Windows computer that supports it. Both AIs have desktop apps you can run, but Copilot can manipulate your Excel spreadsheets, Word documents, PowerPoint slides, Outlook inbox, and more from directly within those apps.
Basic questions
One of the most common uses for AI is searching up the answers to basic, everyday questions that you'd usually ask Google. Both AIs are pretty good at this, but pretty good is rarely good enough. AI remains prone to hallucinations — confidently stating falsehoods as facts — which can undermine their usefulness. If you have to double check an AI's answers on Google, you might as well just use Google in the first place.
In any case, I started this head-to-head comparison by prompting both AIs to "Tell me some fun facts about Google Android." The similarity of the two responses is a clear demonstration of just how much of ChatGPT's DNA is baked into Copilot. Both told me Android was originally built to run on digital cameras (true), that Google acquired Android in 2005 for $50 million (true), that the first Android-powered phone was the HTC Dream (true – SlashGear covered it at the time), that the original Android logo was a much scarier robot, and that the one we know and love was inspired by bathroom signs (both true).
However, both AIs also made mistakes. Both told me the Android mascot is named Bugdroid. That's not true. Google officially calls it The Bot, while Bugdroid is a fan-created nickname. Similarly, the Dream was indeed the first consumer Android phone, but the first was a Blackberry-style prototype, something which only ChatGPT pointed that out.
It's easy to spot such errors when you're asking about something you know a lot about, but if I'd been asking about something outside my expertise, I'd need to double check everything. In other words, a pretty good rate of accuracy isn't good enough when it comes to this tech. Both AIs performed decently, but there's plenty of room for improvement.
Logical reasoning
Reasoning has been a major area of focus for all of the major players in the AI space recently. ChatGPT and Copilot have both implemented new reasoning capabilities that supposedly allow the AIs to think more deeply about questions. This language is a bit misleading — AI doesn't "think," it just calculates probability based on which words are most closely related in its training data. However, the bots can now show their work, so to speak.
I decided to be a bit glib here. I've noticed that AI has trouble answering questions that are very close to common logic puzzles but which differ by being much simpler.
I turned reasoning on in both Copilot and ChatGPT, then asked, "A farmer needs to cross a river to bring his goat to the other side. He also has a pet rock with him. The rock will not eat the goat, but the rock is very significant to the farmer on an emotional level. How can the farmer get himself, the goat, and the rock across in the fewest number of trips?" Human readers will note that there is actually no puzzle here. Since I've added no real constraints, the farmer can clearly bring both across in one trip. However, neither AI clued into that fact.
Because it resembles more complex puzzles, Copilot and ChatGPT assumed the problem must be more challenging than it is. They invented a constraint not present in my question — that the boat must not be able to hold both the goat and the rock – and told me that it would take three trips to bring both across. Earning the slight advantage, Copilot ultimately noted that if the boat were larger the farmer could cross the river in one trip.
Creative copy
One of the main selling points for large language models like ChatGPT and Copilot has been the generation of creative copy — writing. Well, I happen to have an advanced degree in putting words one after another, so I'll be the judge of that. In last year's Gemini versus ChatGPT showdown, I enjoyed making the bots write from the perspective of a little kid asking their mom to let them stay up late and eat cookies. I reused a very similar prompt here, but added a new wrinkle. "My mom says I can have a cookie before bed if I go right to sleep. I want to stay up and have a cookie. Write a letter persuading my mom to let me have both."
Here, the two chatbots took different tacks. While ChatGPT gave a bullet-pointed list of reasons why our put-upon child should be allowed to have his cookie and stay up, too, Copilot was less didactic. It kept things in all prose, adhering closer to a traditional letter writing style. However, both AIs gave more or less the same argument, claiming that they'd be more well behaved and go to bed without fuss if they got what they wanted. However, ChatGPT did a bit better here, at least in logical terms, because it offered the hypothetical mom something in exchange — the promise of spending that extra time awake as mom-kid quality time.
Copilot gets points here for more closely embodying the perspective of the child in its response, while ChatGPT gets a cookie for using slightly better logic. Ultimately, though, neither of these letters felt persuasive enough to be very convincing to any actual parent.
The haiku test
When I compared ChatGPT to Google Gemini almost a year ago, I pointed out their limitations by asking both to write a haiku. As a result of the way LLMs work, neither AI could do so correctly. AI doesn't actually know anything about the words it spits out, and that means they don't know what a syllable is. Consequently, they can't write a haiku, which follows a five-seven-five syllabic verse pattern So, has anything changed a year later?
Maybe someone at OpenAI saw that comparison, or at least I'd like to think so. When prompted to "write a haiku about Slashgear.com," ChatGPT did so with no problem, writing the following:
"Tech news on the rise,
gadgets, cars, and future dreams,
SlashGear lights the way."
It's not going to win any awards, but it qualifies as a haiku, and that's progress. I'm no AI developer, so I have no clue what changed behind the scenes to enable haiku writing here. Either way, it's good to see improvement.
Copilot stalled out when I gave it the same prompt. It wouldn't write its haiku until I signed out of my Microsoft account and reloaded the page, at which point it gave me this:
"Gadget whispers loud,
Innovation on the rise,
SlashGear guides the way."
It's interesting to see how both AIs repeat phrases here, such as "on the rise" and "lights/guides the way." I'd guess that Copilot defaults to ChatGPT for this, and that's why the poems are similar. Neither poem was particularly beautiful or evocative, but both bots passed this test, and both showed a basic understanding of what SlashGear is, which was integral to the prompt.
Problem solving
As you may have heard, AIs can often pass the bar exam. However, they can't be lawyers, as lawyers who've tried to use them have found out the hard way. So, with those mixed results in mind, how do ChatGPT and Copilot do with logistically complex problem solving puzzles of the kind that routinely stump LSAT test takers?
Rather than using actual LSAT practice questions, which are copyrighted and have probably already been scraped to train the AIs, I came up with a few of my own. The first was, "Fred is a used car salesman. One day, a family comes in looking to buy a car he hasn't had time to inspect, but he tells them there's nothing wrong with it. After all, none of the cars he's sold ever had issues in the past. What is the fallacy in Fred's logic, if any?" ChatGPT and Copilot both correctly identified that Fred has fallen victim to the hasty generalization fallacy.
The next question was, "On the way home from Fred's dealership, the brakes fail in the car he sold, and several people are killed in a collision. Fred claims he's not at fault, since his cars are sold as is and become the owner's responsibility once paperwork is signed. The surviving family member claims he is at fault, since the family would not have purchased the vehicle had they known the brakes were faulty. Based only on logic, who is right?"
The responses to this more subjective question differed, with Copilot asserting that both parties have strong claims, while ChatGPT sided with the family, pointing out that Fred's position relies on "contractual technicalities," while the family can prove causality.
Code writing
One of the more useful applications of AI is thought to be coding. Especially when it comes to the common but tedious chunks of code that developers routinely find themselves writing, it's been posited that it's much easier to offload that work to an AI, leaving the human coder with more time to write the new and complex code for the specific project they're working on. I'm no developer, so take this particular test with a grain of salt. At the same time, though, these tools should supposedly lower the barrier to entry for coding noobs like me.
Common wisdom dictates that writers should have their own websites, but I've been putting off the creation of one. With that in mind, I asked both AIs to, "Generate HTML for a personal website for a writer named Max Miller. Give the website a retro aesthetic and color scheme, with an About Me section with a headshot and text field, a Publications section where I can link out to published work, and a Contact section where I can add social media and email links."
At this point, I found out ChatGPT now has a code editing suite called Canvas. It allowed me to play with and preview the code right in my browser. Taste is subjective, but ChatGPT also generated what I would argue is the better looking website, using nicer looking margins and a dark mode style color scheme. Both, however, fulfilled the prompt more or less to a T, each generating a very similar page layout. Have a look for yourself below.
Real-time information
When I tested ChatGPT against Google Gemini last year, only the latter could give me up to date information on recent events such as sports scores. I asked both how my local hockey team, the Colorado Avalanche, are doing this season, and both gave me an overview that appears to be correct. Both ChatGPT and Copilot provided me with current rankings and a few highlights from the season, but ChatGPT was more detailed. It told me some player stats that Copilot didn't bother with.
I followed up by asking who they're playing next. Both AIs correctly understood the "they" in my question to mean the Avalanche. I'm writing this section at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, and both AIs informed me about tonight's game, which takes place against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena in Denver two hours from the time of this writing. Interestingly, Copilot attached a Ticketmaster advertisement to the end of its response. ChatGPT, meanwhile, gave me much more useful information by showing me the upcoming schedule for not only tonight's game but several thereafter. It also appended a link to the official Avalanche website.
Things got far more stark when I asked about breaking news. As of this writing, authorities are investigating the shocking deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife. When I asked, "What's the latest on the investigation into Gene Hackman," Copilot gave me the basics of the story and told me autopsy and toxicology tests are still pending. ChatGPT, on the other hand, had no idea what I was talking about.
Image based prompting
Using multimodal AI — the ability of an AI to work with multiple forms of media — both ChatGPT and Copilot can incorporate user submitted pictures and other files into a prompt. I decided to start simple for this test. On my bed, I arranged a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, a Samsung portable SSD, a Swiss army multitool, lip balm, hand cream, a eyeglass case, a beaded bracelet, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and my wallet. I then took a photo of the assortment and uploaded it to both AIs with the prompt, "Identify the objects in this photo."
Both AIs did okay here, but ChatGPT blew Copilot away by a country mile. Whereas Copilot misidentified the SSD as a power bank and the glasses case for deodorant, ChatGPT identified everything accurately.
It was time to up the stakes. I took a photo of a generic Prilosec pill and asked both AIs, "What kind of pill is this?" If these AIs misidentified the medication, that could have dire effects for an overly trusting user. Thankfully, both AIs declined to make a guess when faced with the blank, red pill. Sometimes, it's better to be useless than wrong.
Lastly, I took a photo of two rows on my bookshelf, containing 78 books, and ensuring all the text in the photo was legible, then asked the AIs, "Which of these books should I read if I have an interest in dystopian fiction?" Again, ChatGPT strong armed Copilot into submission. Neither impressed me, though. Whereas Copilot suggested "Agency" by William Gibson, ignoring everything else and hallucinating a book I don't own, ChatGPT identified "Agency," "The Parable of the Sower" by Octavia Butler, and "Appleseed" by Matt Bell. However, it hallucinated several more titles not on the shelf.
Mobile apps
Lastly, both Copilot and ChatGPT are available in mobile form, with apps available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. On the surface, both apps look pretty similar, with a text field at the bottom and buttons to enter a voice mode. Since both apps are quite similar, it makes sense to focus this comparison on where they differ — which is in exactly one way
Copilot's standout mobile app feature is Copilot Daily, an AI news summary. It begins with a fun fact before launching into the daily news, presumably summarizing the articles it cites as sources in the bottom of the screen for each item. Based on my knowledge of the events it summarized, it seems relatively accurate. However, it's not as if there's a shortage of news summary features created by actual journalists. You can find them from every major news outlet.
However, the apps are otherwise nearly carbon copies of their web interfaces. Both apps are essentially just wrappers for that interface, since it's not as if your phone has the power to run these models locally. Unless you're very excited to hear a robot read the news to you, the ChatGPT app is the better option simply because ChatGPT has more built in features within its interface.
Conclusion: ChatGPT beats Copilot by a hair, but neither AI is great
If you absolutely had to choose either Microsoft Copilot or ChatGPT, the latter remains the better option for most people. While Copilot isn't exactly like its more popular peer, it's using enough of OpenAI's models that you're better off with the original flavor. Copilot is a lot like Bing — doing basically the same thing as the bigger name brand, but just a little bit worse.
With that said, it's a stretch to call either of these chatbots smart or useful. Frankly, with hundreds of billions of dollars now sunk into these two AIs alone by both OpenAI and Microsoft, how is it that Copilot and ChatGPT still can't nail the basics? Microsoft plans to spend $80 billion on AI data centers this year, while OpenAI is seeking up to $7 trillion for new projects.
Yes, that's trillion with a T to fund a technology that can't get basic facts right or understand how boats work. When competitors like DeepSeek are doing the same things for a microscopic fraction of that investment cost, these products feel deflatingly unimpressive in comparison. Markets aren't a consumer concern, it's true, but some perspective feels necessary here.
Look, if all you need is a robot that can quickly write you an email, both ChatGPT and Copilot will happily crank out slop copy that anyone can tell was written by AI. If you need a smart thesaurus, or sports scores, or a bit of simple code, they've got you covered. In a tight race, ChatGPT does a few things marginally better than Copilot. Still, for any task where accuracy matters, neither are reliable enough to count on.