The Original Android Mascot You Never Knew Existed

A few weeks ahead of Android 14's release, Google gave a 3D design makeover to the Android mascot. The bugdroid -– as the community calls it — got a full-body refresh and appeared in various jazzy iterations. Over the years, the Android logo has also been refined to make it easier to read. What has remained a constant is an affable, almost cute brand identity. However, the original Android mascot was anything but.

In a post (via AndroidCommunity) on Google Plus — the dead Google social media platform -– one of the core members of the Android team shared tentative sketches of the mascot. Google's Dan Morrill referred to it as the "Dandroids." Presumably, the name came from combining Android with his own name, but the "D" at the beginning could also stand for dizzying (look at those eyes), disturbing, or disconcerting.

Imagine a world where Futurama's Bender was tasked with sketching a humanoid robot assistant, and he came up with a gruesomely colorful machine with magnetic tongs for fingers. Morrill, who often appeared at developer meets, created these designs as last-minute art before revealing the OS details at an internal meeting.

Of course, the Dandroids and their rocket-esque feet didn't make it to the final marketing material and were ditched in favor of the Bugdroid look. The name Dandroids didn't go unused, though. In its singular form, it represents a music artist, an Android app development studio, a malware detection model, and a custom Android ROM.