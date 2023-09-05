Android Gets A Logo Makeover And A New AI Widget

Any company that's been around for a while is bound to update its logo as the years go by, and despite a 2019 refresh Android is at it again with a new look. The typeface itself hasn't changed as it's still meant to look very similar to the one being used for the Google logo (albeit with fewer edges where the curved and straight elements of a letter meet), however the lower-case "a" is out entirely — both in the logo itself and across the platform's branding as a whole. Now it's been capitalized, both to bring the Android look more in-line with what we've come to expect from Google over the years as well as add "more weight to its appearance" for a more serious look overall.

Of course the text isn't the only element that's changing. "Bugdroids," Android's more recognizable little green robot-looking icons, are also changing. More specifically, they're making the jump from 2D to 3D. The iconic dome head, dots for eyes, and tiny antennae still stand out, but are now slightly bigger and "puffier." The feet are flattened out a bit, and the body itself has gone from a rounded rectangle to more of a squared oval. So now the bottom matches the curve of the head. It all comes together to make the bugdroid (in all its adaptable colors and textures) look a little more friendly.