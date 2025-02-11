DeepSeek: The Pros And Cons Of China's Groundbreaking AI Model

DeepSeek is cheaper in three ways: to build, for servers to run requests because it uses less memory, and — unlike ChatGPT, Gemini and others — it's free to download and use the full version. It cost $6 million to build, which is, comparatively speaking, a shoestring budget compared to the amounts that OpenAi, Meta, and Google have already invested. It's ironic that its release coincided with Trump's Stargate announcement, which pledged to invest $500 billion in U.S. AI infrastructure.

The reasons why DeepSeek is cheap are the same reasons that make it more environmentally friendly. Its lower computational power uses one-tenth of that of Meta's Llama 3.1 and has shown that it is possible to build an effective high-powered AI model without the massive amounts of electricity, water, and high-powered GPUs that have been previously assumed to be necessary.

Is DeepSeek technically superior to existing LLMs? That depends on what you're using it for. As yet, DeepSeek-R1 doesn't handle images or videos like other AI products. However, as an LLM, DeepSeek performed better in tests than Grok, Gemini, and Claude, and its results were on par with OpenAI o1. However, it looks like OpenAI may have retained its edge by releasing o3-mini just 11 days after DeepSeek R1.

Some testers say it eclipses DeepSeek's capabilities. DeepSeek still wins on price, though. For an unspecified limited time, o3-mini is available to try on the free plan, but after that, OpenAI users will need a paid plan to access o3-mini. Like OpenAI o1 and o3, DeepSeek uses self-improving reinforcement learning to improve its responses over time. Compared to previous types of AI like ChatGPT 4o it spends longer 'thinking', but can break down tasks and provide more reasoned answers.