12 Useful Google Gemini AI Extensions To Enable On Your Phone

There has been a surge of AI tools and features in Android and iOS smartphones. To keep up with the advancements, Google has framed Google Gemini as its go-to virtual assistant in the latest Android smartphones, especially the Pixel series. While you can still switch back to the good old Google Assistant, the experience will not be the same as Gemini comes equipped with a ton of extensions that you can integrate with the app to make the responses more precise and personalized.

That is exactly what we will cover here — how to use the best Google Gemini AI extensions that can be useful every day. Integrating these extensions is what puts Gemini a step ahead of Google Assistant to make it more than a conventional voice assistant. Thankfully, accessing Gemini is easier now than ever before. You can simply alert Gemini with "Hey Google," removing the hassle of picking up your phone to use the app — just turn on the "Hey Google" and Voice Match feature inside Gemini's Settings tab and you're ready to go.

Even better, Google Gemini extensions are also available in the free version, so there is no need to worry about spending extra dollars to avail yourself of these perks. However, something worth remembering is that the Gemini Apps Activity has to be enabled in the app to pair the extensions. This way, Gemini keeps a memory of your past conversations to piece information together for more tailored future responses. That said, Gemini's responses may not always be correct, so it is a good practice to double-check the information it provides.

