12 YouTube Features You'll Kick Yourself For Not Using

YouTube has made a lot of questionable choices in the past when it comes to adding (or removing) features. Who can forget the infamous decision to scrap the dislike button out of fear it would be used for harassment, making it harder for users to skip genuinely problematic videos with a high dislike-to-like ratio. Or the epically broken automatic copyright removal system that was so bad some opportunists made millions off fraudulent claims. Or even recently, with YouTube's aggressive crackdown on ad blockers that forced ad block users to surrender or pay for Premium. The list goes on.

While we could keep going with the list of YouTube controversies, it still remains the world's largest user video content site for good reason. It has matured and grown from the cutesy video sharing app Google acquired into a robust, feature-rich platform.

No one makes watching videos as easy as YouTube, but it's still worth taking the time to learn about all the lesser-known features that aren't advertised on the front page. Some are helpful timesavers, some are game changers that will make you wish you'd heard of them sooner. Here are 12 YouTube features that will make you wonder what you were doing all this time without them.