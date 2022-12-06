You Can Share A Specific Moment From A YouTube Video Using This Hidden Feature

YouTube has a dynamic link-sharing feature that changes depending on where in the video you hit pause or drag the video player slider. It is best used when you want to share a particular scene from a video with other people, but don't necessarily want them to preview the whole video from the beginning. To create a shareable YouTube link that begins at precisely the moment you want to highlight, follow these instructions:

Play the video on your computer and when you get to the moment you want to share, pause the video. Click the "Share" button below the video player. In the 'Share in a post" dialog box that appears onscreen, click on the checkbox next to "Start at". Hit the "Copy" button to add the share link to the clipboard. Paste the link where you want to share the selected YouTube video moment with others.

Alternatively, you can also manually type the timestamp into the "Start at" field if you know it, or immediately pause the YouTube video after you open it and drag the video player slider to the right scene. The latter is a good alternate option because you can see the video frames update until you get to the exact moment you want to send. When someone clicks on the link that leads to a specific part of a YouTube video that you generated, it will automatically start playing from your chosen timestamp.

Unfortunately, the "Start at" feature is not available for mobile users. You'd either have to access the site on your computer (the easiest way) or manually append YouTube links with "?t=[timestamp in seconds]" on your mobile device when you copy and paste the share link provided. Another option is creating your own short YouTube clips.