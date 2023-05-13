Research Says YouTube Elevates Anxiety And Loneliness

Social media has repeatedly drawn the ire of lawmakers, activists, parents, and medical science experts for being problematic to its billions of its users across the globe. From seeding hazardous misinformation and enabling cyberbullying to pushing body image issues and locking in users with addictive algorithms, experts have flagged a whole universe of problems with these hyperactive online platforms. YouTube is no exception. Fresh research now claims that users who frequent YouTube exhibit higher levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

Experts from the Australian Institute for Suicide Research and Prevention and the School of Applied Psychology at Griffith University conducted an in-depth assessment and concluded that users under 29 years of age, or those visiting the platform at a higher frequency, suffer the worst of YouTube's negative impact. Notably, the team behind the research cites how "parasocial relations" formed between YouTube creators and their audience are hurting the latter, despite starting with the best intentions.

The team cites the example of the #StayHome #WithMe Movement (SHWM) that gained traction during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a lot of people were struggling with loneliness and coping with a stay-at-home lifestyle. Even though it served as a psychological protective factor, it also comes with the risk of diminishing real face-to-face human interactions. But it's not just users that need to "fix" their relationship with the video-watching platform.