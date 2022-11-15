This Hidden YouTube Setting Allows You To Turn On Incognito Mode

YouTube's algorithm can be oversensitive when it comes to serving recommended videos. Often, you only have to watch a single irrelevant video for your feed to get flooded with hundreds of them. Once you tap or click a video link, it becomes a part of your YouTube experience because it's logged into your watch or search history. And purging the activity can become a hassle.

You have to tap "Not Interested" or "Don't recommend channel" for each video you don't want to see on your feed. Or, you can review and selectively clear your search and watch history. But it's not ideal because recommendations relevant to you might be filtered out too.

It's far simpler just to open an Incognito window to watch or search videos you don't want more of in your feed. It's straightforward when you're browsing YouTube on the desktop. But you can also browse YouTube in Incognito mode on Android or iOS (via Google).