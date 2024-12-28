YouTube Music Vs Spotify - Which Is Better?

Modern music services now offer way more than just music. They have innovative features such as collaborative jam sessions, music discovery, music downloads, and a lot more. Packed with smart AI algorithms, music services aim to offer the best listening experience to keep you glued to their platforms. Spotify is currently the undisputed champion in music streaming, with over 31% control of the entire U.S. market, and the industry dominance has been a result of its first mover advantage in personalizing music. YouTube Music, on the other hand, has been playing the catch-up game and currently holds around 9.1% of the total U.S. streaming market.

Before diving into the comparison, I know switching music apps can be intimidating for a variety of reasons. You've trained your streaming service according to your music taste and curated personalized playlists that mean something to you. You definitely don't want to lose them, and I have something that will help you preserve all your music if you decide to jump the boat.

As an avid user of both Spotify and YouTube Music, here's my take on how they compare based on their music recommendation, content library, and overall value for money.