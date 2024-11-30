What Is Spotify AI Playlist & How Do You Use It?

With Spotify's insanely large library of 100 million songs, odds are you'll easily find your favorite tracks on the platform. Just type the song title in the search bar, hit play, and start enjoying your music. However, finding a specific song on Spotify is one thing; creating a playlist is an entirely different story.

Sometimes, you know exactly which songs you want to include in your playlist, so building it is a piece of cake. But more often than not, you don't have a clear idea of the specific tracks to use. You just know what kind of vibe you're in the mood for at certain instances — maybe something upbeat for cleaning the house, mellow tunes for a relaxing Sunday morning, or soulful ballads for a romantic dinner.

Normally, you'd either spend hours doing your research on which songs to add or rely on a third-party tool like PlaylistAI, the ChatGPT-powered Spotify playlist generator. Fortunately, there's now an easier, official way to make your playlists on Spotify: Using the all-new AI Playlist. Here's a closer look at what this feature is, how it works, and how you can start using it.

