This Tool Helps You Transfer Your Spotify Playlist To YouTube Music

For many people, their go-to app for music streaming has always been Spotify, and why not? It has all the new hits, thousands of classics, and every popular genre you can think of. Add that to the fact that Spotify is packed with handy features, such as blended playlists, a sleep timer, and jam sessions. However, it's far from being the only music streaming app out there. Many others have started emerging in recent years, to decrease Spotify's overall market share. One such competitor is YouTube Music. In terms of the price for a Premium plan, there's not a significant difference between the two, but since YouTube Music Premium is already bundled with YouTube Premium, those who use YouTube Premium find this a better deal and are making the switch.

If you've also decided to ditch Spotify for YouTube Music for whatever reason, you may be struggling with the issue of transferring your playlists and liked songs. Of course, you don't want to remake all your playlists and re-like all your favorite songs, especially if we're talking about hundreds and even thousands of music tracks. Who has time for that? Thankfully, there are several online tools that can easily do that for you. The catch, however, is that transferring thousands of songs typically requires paying for it. If you prefer to go down the completely free route, then consider checking out the spotify2ytmusic tool. We'll walk you through what this tool can do and how to use it.