Is Spotify Premium Still Worth The Price In 2024?

Spotify has several useful features that'll help you discover and enjoy new music and podcasts on the platform with more ease, some of it available only through a Premium subscription. You can play tracks ad-free and in your preferred order, download tracks for offline listening, use Spotify's AI DJ, and jam with your friends, among other things. You can also download and listen to certain audiobooks on Spotify, as every Premium subscriber or plan manager has 15 hours of free audiobook access a month, with the option of buying more time.

Although other platforms may offer similar features, two of the main factors that could affect your decision to keep your premium membership to Spotify. First, the monthly cost and whether you can afford it alongside other things that you pay for. Second, the amount of time you spend using the app.

One of the things that Spotify has in spades is convenience due to its massive catalog, which is a good thing for people who don't want to app-hop. In addition, the interface is easy to use and the experience of switching from one playback device to another is pretty seamless.

If you've logged in years of listening on Spotify with a Premium plan and are sufficiently happy with your experience on the platform thus far, then staying put for now could be the way to go. If, however, the idea of moving playlists you've personally curated over to a different platform and learning to navigate a new user interface doesn't sound like a huge hassle to you, then you ought to at least explore other options for a month or two and figure out if your listening habits fit a non-Spotify mold.