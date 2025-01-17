If You Think A TikTok Ban Will Fix Things, You've Not Been Paying Attention

If you read the government's argument with the Supreme Court, one passage stands out: "...the [People's Republic of China] could covertly manipulate the platform to advance its geopolitical interests and harm the United States — by, for example, sowing discord and disinformation during a crisis."

If you're thinking "What? People might get disinformation on a social media platform?" then the answer is yes. If you ask me, this is the real problem with TikTok. Allowing a foreign government — one deemed hostile by the U.S. — to have a finger on the scale of the American zeitgeist could be very dangerous indeed.

China could use that influence to sway important elections or swing American opinion one way or the other on crucial issues. Here's an extremely heavy-handed example.

Let's say the U.S. government was reconsidering the ban on Huawei phones. ByteDance could quietly promote videos that show how great Huawei phones are, or how positive the company is with humanitarian issues. Meanwhile it could tamp down on videos that show how the company has stolen American technology in the past, or general videos that express the opinion that the ban is a good thing. Before you know it, Americans are writing to their congressional representatives asking them to vote to allow Huawei back into the U.S.

Here's another example: There is a massive power outage that affects a good portion of the United States. China buries videos that explain how the power outage actually happened and instead surfaces videos suggesting that the government is conducting experiments on the population instead. With no one to refute these claims, you get anarchy.

That could actually happen. It would not be hard.

So, banning TikTok is not only a good step, it's a necessary step, but that is only because the U.S. government isn't capable of solving the bigger problem.